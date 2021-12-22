Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $264.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $222.33. 1,539,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,273. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

