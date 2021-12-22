Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cintas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $359,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $436.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

