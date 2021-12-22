Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

