Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

