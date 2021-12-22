Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

