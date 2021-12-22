ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 150,880 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 170,860 shares of company stock valued at $227,813 over the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

