Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 449 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.19. 18,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,385. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

