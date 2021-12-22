Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.17. 67,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,284. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average is $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

