Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,377,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,461. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.