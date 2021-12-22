Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.61. 51,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. The firm has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

