Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323,815. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.