Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.19. 2,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.