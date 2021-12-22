Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11,103 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 170,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.