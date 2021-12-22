Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22,626 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 305,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. 203,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,321,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

