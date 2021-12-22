Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $169.35. 38,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

