Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,331 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

