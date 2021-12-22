Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 425 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 867.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,125,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 12,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

