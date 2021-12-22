Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,487 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.