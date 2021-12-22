Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $59,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,602,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,939. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04.

