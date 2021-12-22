Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 3,412,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,268. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

