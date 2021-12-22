CNB Bank Purchases 3,903 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.