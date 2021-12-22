CNB Bank Sells 294 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

