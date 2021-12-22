CNB Bank Sells 734 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

