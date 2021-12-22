CNB Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

