CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

