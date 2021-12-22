Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $50.87

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $52.13. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $620.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

