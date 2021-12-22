Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 432.5 days.

Shares of CHEOF stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $185.30.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

