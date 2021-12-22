Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.