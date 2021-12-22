Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $85.90. 1,947,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,110. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

