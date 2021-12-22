Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,339. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

