Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,339. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
