Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.