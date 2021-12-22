Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $21,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.