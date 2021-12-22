Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.