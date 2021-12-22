Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PSF opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

