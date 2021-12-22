Colliers Securities Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Buy

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFIN. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

AFIN stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

