Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1,053.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,299,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

