Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

CMCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 61,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

