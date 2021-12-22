Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

