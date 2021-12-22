Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.