Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 777,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 224,497 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

