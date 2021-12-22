Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

