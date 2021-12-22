Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 32,369 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

DVOL stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

