Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.08.

OTC CMPX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 115,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

