Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ.B opened at $239.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $211.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

