Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper Sells 700 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $20,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROAD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 263,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

