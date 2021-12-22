Contrasting Ecoark (ZEST) & Its Rivals

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ecoark to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ecoark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -4.56 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$630.45 million -3.64

Ecoark’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -29.66% -49.03% 5.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2135 10646 15357 543 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Ecoark’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecoark peers beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

