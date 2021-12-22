Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$7.12 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

