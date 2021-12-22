Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 6,770 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

