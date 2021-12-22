Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.81

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.02.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

