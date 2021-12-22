CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.45. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

